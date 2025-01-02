

Today in Christian History

Thursday, January 7

312

Lucian, Presbyter of Antioch, is tried and executed for his faith in Nicomedia.

1450

In Scotland, the University of Glasgow was founded.

1610

Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, 46, discovered four satellites of Jupiter with the aid of the newly invented telescope. His discovery revolutionized astronomy, and led Galileo to adopt the Copernican (heliocentric) model of the solar system in place of the older, less adequate, Ptolemaic (earth-centered) view.

1715

Death of Francois Fenelon, archbishop of Cambrai, France, who had written on Christian love and perfection.

1856

In London, famed English Baptist preacher Charles H. Spurgeon, 22, married Susannah Thompson, one of the parishioners at the New Park Street Baptist Chapel, where he was pastoring.

1868

Death in Montclair, New Jersey, of William B. Bradbury, composer of the tunes to which we sing many well-loved hymns, including “Jesus Loves Me,” “Savior Like a Shepherd Lead Me,” “Take My Life and Let it Be,” “Sweet Hour of Prayer,” “Just as I Am,” and others. He had published fifty-nine collections of sacred and secular music.

1870

Isabella Thoburn of Ohio arrives in India where she becomes a great missionary-educator.

1917

Baptism of Elija Titus Latunde at twelve years of age. He will become the third president of the Christ Apostolic Churches in Nigeria, which will experience phenomenal growth under his leadership. He will also spearhead secular development projects and serve as a peacemaker with Muslims.

1934

Converted major league baseball player Billy Sunday, at age 72, began a two-week revival at Calvary Baptist Church in NY City. (Sunday was an evangelist from 1893 until his death in 1935.)

1941

In England, the four-day Anglican gathering known as the Malvern Conference opened. It was presided over by Archbishop William Temple.