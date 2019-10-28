Through All Changes Scenes Of Life – Hymn

Author: Nahum Tate
Through all the changing scenes of life,
in trouble and in joy,
the praises of my God shall still
my heart and tongue employ.
O magnify the Lord with me,
with me exalt his Name;
when in distress to him I called,
he to my rescue came.
The hosts of God encamp around
the dwellings of the just;
deliverance he affords to all
who on his succor trust.
O make but trial of his love;
experience will decide
how blest are they, and only they
who in his truth confide.
Fear him, ye saints, and you will then
have nothing else to fear;
make you his service your delight;
your wants shall be his care.
For God preserves the souls of those
who on his truth depend;
to them and their posterity
his blessing shall descend.