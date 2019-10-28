Through All Changes Scenes Of Life – Hymn

Author: Nahum Tate

Through all the changing scenes of life,

in trouble and in joy,

the praises of my God shall still

my heart and tongue employ.

O magnify the Lord with me,

with me exalt his Name;

when in distress to him I called,

he to my rescue came.

The hosts of God encamp around

the dwellings of the just;

deliverance he affords to all

who on his succor trust.

O make but trial of his love;

experience will decide

how blest are they, and only they

who in his truth confide.

Fear him, ye saints, and you will then

have nothing else to fear;

make you his service your delight;

your wants shall be his care.

For God preserves the souls of those

who on his truth depend;

to them and their posterity

his blessing shall descend.