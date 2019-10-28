Thou Thinkest, Lord, Of Me – Hymn

Words and Music: Edmund Lorenz
Amid the trials which I meet,
Amid the thorns that pierce my feet,
One thought remains supremely sweet,
Thou thinkest, Lord, of me!
Refrain:
Thou thinkest, Lord, of me;
Thou thinkest, Lord, of me;
What need I fear, since Thou art near,
And thinkest, Lord, of me!
The cares of life come thronging fast,
Upon my soul their shadows cast;
Their gloom reminds my heart at last,
Thou thinkest, Lord, of me!
Let shadows come, let shadows go,
Let life be bright or dark with woe;
I am content, for this I know,
Thou thinkest, Lord, of me!