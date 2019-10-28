Thou Thinkest, Lord, Of Me – Hymn

Words and Music: Edmund Lorenz

Amid the trials which I meet,

Amid the thorns that pierce my feet,

One thought remains supremely sweet,

Thou thinkest, Lord, of me!

Refrain:

Thou thinkest, Lord, of me;

Thou thinkest, Lord, of me;

What need I fear, since Thou art near,

And thinkest, Lord, of me!

The cares of life come thronging fast,

Upon my soul their shadows cast;

Their gloom reminds my heart at last,

Thou thinkest, Lord, of me!

Let shadows come, let shadows go,

Let life be bright or dark with woe;

I am content, for this I know,

Thou thinkest, Lord, of me!