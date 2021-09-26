Humanly speaking, the Bible was written by approximately 40 men of diverse backgrounds over the course of 1500 yearsnn ultimately, above the human authors, the Bible was written by God as he inspires the men. 2 Timothy 3:16.

OrderBook Title(s)Author(S)ChaptersVerses
I. Law
1The First Book of Moses Called GenesisMoses – 1400 B.C501,533
2The Second Book of Moses Called ExodusMoses – 1400 B.C401,213
3The Third Book of Moses Called LeviticusMoses – 1400 B.C27859
4The Fourth Book of Moses Called NumbersMoses – 1400 B.C361,288
5The Fifth Book of Moses Called DeuteronomyMoses – 1400 B.C34959
II. Old Testament Narrative
6The Book of JoshuaJoshua – 1350 B.C.24658
7The Book of JudgesSamuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C.21618
8The Book of RuthSamuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C.485
9The First Book of SamuelSamuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C.31810
10The Second Book of SamuelSamuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C.24695
11The First Book of KingsJeremiah – 600 B.C.22816
12The Second Book of KingsJeremiah – 600 B.C.25719
13The First Book of ChroniclesEzra – 450 B.C.29942
14The Second Book of ChroniclesEzra – 450 B.C.36822
15The Book of EzraEzra – 450 B.C.10280
16The Book of NehemiahNehemiah, Ezra – 450 B.C.13406
17The Book of EstherMordecai – 400 B.C.10167
III. Wisdom Literature
18The Book of Job? Moses – 1400 B.C.421,070
19The Book of PsalmsSeveral different authors, mostly David – 1000 – 400 B.C.1502,461
20The Book of ProverbsSolomon – 900 B.C.31915
21The Book of EcclesiastesSolomon – 900 B.C.12222
22The Song of Songs (or Song of Solomon or Canticles)Solomon – 900 B.C.8117
IV. Major Prophets
23The Book of IsaiahIsaiah – 700 B.C.661,292
24The Book of JeremiahJeremiah – 600 B.C.521,364
25The Book of LamentationsJeremiah – 600 B.C.5154
26The Book of EzekielEzekiel – 550 B.C.481,273
27The Book of DanielDaniel – 550 B.C.12357
V. Minor Prophets
28The Book of HoseaHosea – 750 B.C.14197
29The Book of JoelJoel – 850 B.C.373
30The Book of AmosAmos – 750 B.C.9146
31The Book of ObadiahObadiah – 600 B.C.121
32The Book of JonahJonah – 700 B.C.448
33The Book of MicahMicah – 700 B.C.7105
34The Book of NahumNahum – 650 B.C.347
35The Book of HabakkukHabakkuk – 600 B.C.356
36The Book of ZephaniahZephaniah – 650 B.C.353
37The Book of HaggaiHaggai – 520 B.C.238
38The Book of ZechariahZechariah – 500 B.C.14211
39The Book of MalachiMalachi – 430 B.C.455
VI. New Testament Narrative
40The Gospel According to MatthewMatthew – A.D. 55281,071
41The Gospel According to MarkJohn Mark – A.D. 5016678
42The Gospel According to LukeLuke – A.D. 60241,151
43The Gospel According to JohnJohn – A.D. 9021879
44The Acts of the ApostlesLuke – A.D. 65281,007
VII. Pauline Epistles
45The Epistle of Paul to the RomansPaul – A.D. 50-7016433
46The First Epistle of Paul to the CorinthiansPaul – A.D. 50-7016437
47The Second Epistle of Paul to the CorinthiansPaul – A.D. 50-7013257
48The Epistle of Paul to the GalatiansPaul – A.D. 50-706149
49The Epistle of Paul to the EphesiansPaul – A.D. 50-706155
50The Epistle of Paul to the PhilippiansPaul – A.D. 50-704104
51The Epistle of Paul to the ColossiansPaul – A.D. 50-70495
52The First Epistle of Paul to the ThessaloniansPaul – A.D. 50-70589
53The Second Epistle of Paul to the ThessaloniansPaul – A.D. 50-70347
54The First Epistle of Paul to TimothyPaul – A.D. 50-706113
55The Second Epistle of Paul to TimothyPaul – A.D. 50-70483
56The Epistle of Paul to TitusPaul – A.D. 50-70346
57The Epistle of Paul to PhilemonPaul – A.D. 50-70125
VIII. General Epistles
58The Epistle to the HebrewsUnknown, mostly likely Paul, Luke, Barnabas, or Apollos – A.D. 6513303
59The General Epistle of JamesJames – A.D. 455108
60The First Epistle of PeterPeter – A.D. 605105
61The Second Epistle of PeterPeter – A.D. 60361
62The First Epistle of JohnJohn – A.D. 905105
63The Second Epistle of JohnJohn – A.D. 90113
64The Third Epistle of JohnJohn – A.D. 90114
65The Epistle of JudeJude – A.D. 60125
IX. Apocalyptic Epistle
66The Book of Revelation (or The Apocalypse of John)22404
Total Number of Chapters and Verses1,18931,102

