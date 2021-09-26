Humanly speaking, the Bible was written by approximately 40 men of diverse backgrounds over the course of 1500 yearsnn ultimately, above the human authors, the Bible was written by God as he inspires the men. 2 Timothy 3:16.
|Order
|Book Title(s)
|Author(S)
|Chapters
|Verses
|I. Law
|1
|The First Book of Moses Called Genesis
|Moses – 1400 B.C
|50
|1,533
|2
|The Second Book of Moses Called Exodus
|Moses – 1400 B.C
|40
|1,213
|3
|The Third Book of Moses Called Leviticus
|Moses – 1400 B.C
|27
|859
|4
|The Fourth Book of Moses Called Numbers
|Moses – 1400 B.C
|36
|1,288
|5
|The Fifth Book of Moses Called Deuteronomy
|Moses – 1400 B.C
|34
|959
|II. Old Testament Narrative
|6
|The Book of Joshua
|Joshua – 1350 B.C.
|24
|658
|7
|The Book of Judges
|Samuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C.
|21
|618
|8
|The Book of Ruth
|Samuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C.
|4
|85
|9
|The First Book of Samuel
|Samuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C.
|31
|810
|10
|The Second Book of Samuel
|Samuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C.
|24
|695
|11
|The First Book of Kings
|Jeremiah – 600 B.C.
|22
|816
|12
|The Second Book of Kings
|Jeremiah – 600 B.C.
|25
|719
|13
|The First Book of Chronicles
|Ezra – 450 B.C.
|29
|942
|14
|The Second Book of Chronicles
|Ezra – 450 B.C.
|36
|822
|15
|The Book of Ezra
|Ezra – 450 B.C.
|10
|280
|16
|The Book of Nehemiah
|Nehemiah, Ezra – 450 B.C.
|13
|406
|17
|The Book of Esther
|Mordecai – 400 B.C.
|10
|167
|III. Wisdom Literature
|18
|The Book of Job
|? Moses – 1400 B.C.
|42
|1,070
|19
|The Book of Psalms
|Several different authors, mostly David – 1000 – 400 B.C.
|150
|2,461
|20
|The Book of Proverbs
|Solomon – 900 B.C.
|31
|915
|21
|The Book of Ecclesiastes
|Solomon – 900 B.C.
|12
|222
|22
|The Song of Songs (or Song of Solomon or Canticles)
|Solomon – 900 B.C.
|8
|117
|IV. Major Prophets
|23
|The Book of Isaiah
|Isaiah – 700 B.C.
|66
|1,292
|24
|The Book of Jeremiah
|Jeremiah – 600 B.C.
|52
|1,364
|25
|The Book of Lamentations
|Jeremiah – 600 B.C.
|5
|154
|26
|The Book of Ezekiel
|Ezekiel – 550 B.C.
|48
|1,273
|27
|The Book of Daniel
|Daniel – 550 B.C.
|12
|357
|V. Minor Prophets
|28
|The Book of Hosea
|Hosea – 750 B.C.
|14
|197
|29
|The Book of Joel
|Joel – 850 B.C.
|3
|73
|30
|The Book of Amos
|Amos – 750 B.C.
|9
|146
|31
|The Book of Obadiah
|Obadiah – 600 B.C.
|1
|21
|32
|The Book of Jonah
|Jonah – 700 B.C.
|4
|48
|33
|The Book of Micah
|Micah – 700 B.C.
|7
|105
|34
|The Book of Nahum
|Nahum – 650 B.C.
|3
|47
|35
|The Book of Habakkuk
|Habakkuk – 600 B.C.
|3
|56
|36
|The Book of Zephaniah
|Zephaniah – 650 B.C.
|3
|53
|37
|The Book of Haggai
|Haggai – 520 B.C.
|2
|38
|38
|The Book of Zechariah
|Zechariah – 500 B.C.
|14
|211
|39
|The Book of Malachi
|Malachi – 430 B.C.
|4
|55
|VI. New Testament Narrative
|40
|The Gospel According to Matthew
|Matthew – A.D. 55
|28
|1,071
|41
|The Gospel According to Mark
|John Mark – A.D. 50
|16
|678
|42
|The Gospel According to Luke
|Luke – A.D. 60
|24
|1,151
|43
|The Gospel According to John
|John – A.D. 90
|21
|879
|44
|The Acts of the Apostles
|Luke – A.D. 65
|28
|1,007
|VII. Pauline Epistles
|45
|The Epistle of Paul to the Romans
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|16
|433
|46
|The First Epistle of Paul to the Corinthians
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|16
|437
|47
|The Second Epistle of Paul to the Corinthians
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|13
|257
|48
|The Epistle of Paul to the Galatians
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|6
|149
|49
|The Epistle of Paul to the Ephesians
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|6
|155
|50
|The Epistle of Paul to the Philippians
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|4
|104
|51
|The Epistle of Paul to the Colossians
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|4
|95
|52
|The First Epistle of Paul to the Thessalonians
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|5
|89
|53
|The Second Epistle of Paul to the Thessalonians
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|3
|47
|54
|The First Epistle of Paul to Timothy
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|6
|113
|55
|The Second Epistle of Paul to Timothy
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|4
|83
|56
|The Epistle of Paul to Titus
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|3
|46
|57
|The Epistle of Paul to Philemon
|Paul – A.D. 50-70
|1
|25
|VIII. General Epistles
|58
|The Epistle to the Hebrews
|Unknown, mostly likely Paul, Luke, Barnabas, or Apollos – A.D. 65
|13
|303
|59
|The General Epistle of James
|James – A.D. 45
|5
|108
|60
|The First Epistle of Peter
|Peter – A.D. 60
|5
|105
|61
|The Second Epistle of Peter
|Peter – A.D. 60
|3
|61
|62
|The First Epistle of John
|John – A.D. 90
|5
|105
|63
|The Second Epistle of John
|John – A.D. 90
|1
|13
|64
|The Third Epistle of John
|John – A.D. 90
|1
|14
|65
|The Epistle of Jude
|Jude – A.D. 60
|1
|25
|IX. Apocalyptic Epistle
|66
|The Book of Revelation (or The Apocalypse of John)
|22
|404
|Total Number of Chapters and Verses
|1,189
|31,102