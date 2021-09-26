Order Book Title(s) Author(S) Chapters Verses

I. Law

1 The First Book of Moses Called Genesis Moses – 1400 B.C 50 1,533

2 The Second Book of Moses Called Exodus Moses – 1400 B.C 40 1,213

3 The Third Book of Moses Called Leviticus Moses – 1400 B.C 27 859

4 The Fourth Book of Moses Called Numbers Moses – 1400 B.C 36 1,288

5 The Fifth Book of Moses Called Deuteronomy Moses – 1400 B.C 34 959

II. Old Testament Narrative

6 The Book of Joshua Joshua – 1350 B.C. 24 658

7 The Book of Judges Samuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C. 21 618

8 The Book of Ruth Samuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C. 4 85

9 The First Book of Samuel Samuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C. 31 810

10 The Second Book of Samuel Samuel/Nathan/Gad – 1000 – 900 B.C. 24 695

11 The First Book of Kings Jeremiah – 600 B.C. 22 816

12 The Second Book of Kings Jeremiah – 600 B.C. 25 719

13 The First Book of Chronicles Ezra – 450 B.C. 29 942

14 The Second Book of Chronicles Ezra – 450 B.C. 36 822

15 The Book of Ezra Ezra – 450 B.C. 10 280

16 The Book of Nehemiah Nehemiah, Ezra – 450 B.C. 13 406

17 The Book of Esther Mordecai – 400 B.C. 10 167

III. Wisdom Literature

18 The Book of Job ? Moses – 1400 B.C. 42 1,070

19 The Book of Psalms Several different authors, mostly David – 1000 – 400 B.C. 150 2,461

20 The Book of Proverbs Solomon – 900 B.C. 31 915

21 The Book of Ecclesiastes Solomon – 900 B.C. 12 222

22 The Song of Songs (or Song of Solomon or Canticles) Solomon – 900 B.C. 8 117

IV. Major Prophets

23 The Book of Isaiah Isaiah – 700 B.C. 66 1,292

24 The Book of Jeremiah Jeremiah – 600 B.C. 52 1,364

25 The Book of Lamentations Jeremiah – 600 B.C. 5 154

26 The Book of Ezekiel Ezekiel – 550 B.C. 48 1,273

27 The Book of Daniel Daniel – 550 B.C. 12 357

V. Minor Prophets

28 The Book of Hosea Hosea – 750 B.C. 14 197

29 The Book of Joel Joel – 850 B.C. 3 73

30 The Book of Amos Amos – 750 B.C. 9 146

31 The Book of Obadiah Obadiah – 600 B.C. 1 21

32 The Book of Jonah Jonah – 700 B.C. 4 48

33 The Book of Micah Micah – 700 B.C. 7 105

34 The Book of Nahum Nahum – 650 B.C. 3 47

35 The Book of Habakkuk Habakkuk – 600 B.C. 3 56

36 The Book of Zephaniah Zephaniah – 650 B.C. 3 53

37 The Book of Haggai Haggai – 520 B.C. 2 38

38 The Book of Zechariah Zechariah – 500 B.C. 14 211

39 The Book of Malachi Malachi – 430 B.C. 4 55

VI. New Testament Narrative

40 The Gospel According to Matthew Matthew – A.D. 55 28 1,071

41 The Gospel According to Mark John Mark – A.D. 50 16 678

42 The Gospel According to Luke Luke – A.D. 60 24 1,151

43 The Gospel According to John John – A.D. 90 21 879

44 The Acts of the Apostles Luke – A.D. 65 28 1,007

VII. Pauline Epistles

45 The Epistle of Paul to the Romans Paul – A.D. 50-70 16 433

46 The First Epistle of Paul to the Corinthians Paul – A.D. 50-70 16 437

47 The Second Epistle of Paul to the Corinthians Paul – A.D. 50-70 13 257

48 The Epistle of Paul to the Galatians Paul – A.D. 50-70 6 149

49 The Epistle of Paul to the Ephesians Paul – A.D. 50-70 6 155

50 The Epistle of Paul to the Philippians Paul – A.D. 50-70 4 104

51 The Epistle of Paul to the Colossians Paul – A.D. 50-70 4 95

52 The First Epistle of Paul to the Thessalonians Paul – A.D. 50-70 5 89

53 The Second Epistle of Paul to the Thessalonians Paul – A.D. 50-70 3 47

54 The First Epistle of Paul to Timothy Paul – A.D. 50-70 6 113

55 The Second Epistle of Paul to Timothy Paul – A.D. 50-70 4 83

56 The Epistle of Paul to Titus Paul – A.D. 50-70 3 46

57 The Epistle of Paul to Philemon Paul – A.D. 50-70 1 25

VIII. General Epistles

58 The Epistle to the Hebrews Unknown, mostly likely Paul, Luke, Barnabas, or Apollos – A.D. 65 13 303

59 The General Epistle of James James – A.D. 45 5 108

60 The First Epistle of Peter Peter – A.D. 60 5 105

61 The Second Epistle of Peter Peter – A.D. 60 3 61

62 The First Epistle of John John – A.D. 90 5 105

63 The Second Epistle of John John – A.D. 90 1 13

64 The Third Epistle of John John – A.D. 90 1 14

65 The Epistle of Jude Jude – A.D. 60 1 25

IX. Apocalyptic Epistle

66 The Book of Revelation (or The Apocalypse of John) 22 404