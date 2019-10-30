Sweeter As The Years Go By – Hymn

Author: Leila N. Morris

Of Jesus’ love that sought me, when I was lost in sin;

Of wondrous grace that brought me back to His fold again;

Of heights and depths of mercy, far deeper than the sea,

And higher than the heavens, my theme shall ever be.

Refrain:

Sweeter as the years go by, sweeter as the years go by, Richer, fuller, deeper, Jesus’ love is sweeter, Sweeter as the years go by.

He trod in old Judea life’s pathway long ago;

The people thronged about Him, His saving grace to know;

He healed the broken hearted, and caused the blind to see;

And still His great heart yearneth in love for even me.

‘Twas wondrous love which led Him for us to suffer loss,

To bear without a murmur the anguish of the cross;

With saints redeemed in glory, let us our voices raise,

Till Heav’n and earth re-echo with our Redeemer’s praise.