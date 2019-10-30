Sweet The Moments, Rich In Blessing – Hymn

Author: Walter Shirley

Sweet the moments, rich in blessing,

Which before the cross we spend,

Life and health and peace possessing

From the sinner’s dying Friend.

Here I stay, forever viewing

Mercy streaming in His blood;

Precious drops, my soul bedewing,

Plead and claim my peace with God.

Truly blessed is the station,

Low before His cross to lie,

While I see divine compassion

Floating in His languid eye.

Here we find our hope of Heaven,

While upon the Lamb we gaze;

Loving much, and much forgiven,

Let our hearts o’erflow with praise.

Oh, that, near the cross abiding,

We may to the Savior cleave,

Naught with Him our hearts dividing,

All for Him content to leave!

Lord, in ceaseless contemplation

Fix our hearts and eyes on Thee,

Till we taste Thy full salvation,

And unveiled Thy glories see.

For Thy sorrows we adore Thee,

For the griefs that wrought our peace;

Gracious Savior, we implore Thee,

In our hearts Thy love increase.