Sweet Rest In Jesus – Hymn

In Jesus I’ve found a sweet rest

From sorrow, from toil, and from care;

In Him I am happy and blest,

For He all my burdens doth bear.

Refrain:

Oh, how happy am I,

With my Savior so nigh!

I have found sweet rest

On Jesus’ dear breast.

I came to the Lord for release,

When burdened with guilt and with sin;

He cleansed me, and gave me His peace,

The Spirit to witness within.

Though many the troubles I meet,

He’ll keep me, and help me along;

I’ll sit at His glorified feet,

For He is my joy and my song.

All glory and praise to Thy name

For what Thou didst suffer for me;

For saving my soul when I came

And gave myself up unto Thee.