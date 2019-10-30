Sweet Rest In Jesus – Hymn

In Jesus I’ve found a sweet rest
From sorrow, from toil, and from care;
In Him I am happy and blest,
For He all my burdens doth bear.
Refrain:
Oh, how happy am I,
With my Savior so nigh!
I have found sweet rest
On Jesus’ dear breast.
I came to the Lord for release,
When burdened with guilt and with sin;
He cleansed me, and gave me His peace,
The Spirit to witness within.
Though many the troubles I meet,
He’ll keep me, and help me along;
I’ll sit at His glorified feet,
For He is my joy and my song.
All glory and praise to Thy name
For what Thou didst suffer for me;
For saving my soul when I came
And gave myself up unto Thee.