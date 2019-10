Sweet Paradise – Hymn

Sweet paradise! my future home,

The place of all the free;

Where never-fading flowers bloom-

I long to dwell in thee.

Refrain:

Sweet paradise, sweet paradise,

I long to rest my soul in thee;

Sweet paradise, sweet paradise,

Waiting, waiting for all the free.

Sweet paradise! where we shall meet,

And with our Savior reign,

Beyond the final judgment seat,

Where comes no sinful stain.

Sweet paradise! no night can fall

On thy resplendent shore;

Celestial day shines over all,

And shall forevermore.

Sweet paradise! oh, joys untold!

‘Tis there I long to fly,

Where worlds of pleasure will unfold,

Where man shall never die.