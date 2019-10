Let me but hear my Savior say,

‘Strength shall be equal to thy day,’

Then I rejoice in deep distress,

Leaning on all-sufficient grace.

I can do all things, or can bear

All suff’rings, if my Lord be there;

Sweet pleasures mingle with the pains,

While He my sinking head sustains.

I glory in infirmity,

That Christ’s own pow’r may rest on me:

When I am weak, then am I strong,

Grace is my shield, and Christ my song.