Storm The Forts Of Darkness – Hymn

Soldiers of our God, arise!

The day is drawing nearer;

Shake the slumber from your eyes,

The light is growing clearer.

Sit no longer idly by,

While the heedless millions die;

Lift the blood-stained banner high,

And take the field for Jesus.

Refrain:

Storm the forts of darkness, bring them down, bring them down!

Storm the forts of darkness, bring them down, bring them down!

Pull down the devil’s kingdom,

Where’er he holds dominion,

Storm the forts of darkness, bring them down.

Glory, honor to the Lamb,

Praise and power to the Lamb;

Glory, honor, praise and power,

Be forever to the Lamb.

See the brazen hosts of hell,

Their art and pow’r employing;

More than human tongue can tell,

The blood-bought souls destroying.

Hark! from ruin’s ghastly road,

Victims groan beneath their load,

Forward, O ye sons of God,

And dare or die for Jesus.

Warriors of the risen King,

Great army of salvation,

Spread His fame, His praises sing,

And conquer every nation.

Raise the glorious standard higher,

Work for vict’ry, never tire;

Forward march with blood and fire,

And win the world for Jesus.