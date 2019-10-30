Spirit Holy – Hymn

Spirit holy in me dwelling,

Ever work as Thou shalt choose;

All my ransomed pow’rs and talents

For Thy purpose Thou shalt use.

Refrain:

Spirit holy, Spirit holy,

All my being now possess;

Lead me, rule me, work within me,

Through my life Thy will express.

Oh, how sweet is Thy abiding!

Oh, how tender is the love

Thou dost shed abroad within me

From the Father-heart above!

Thou hast cleansed me for Thy temple,

Garnished with Thy graces rare;

All my soul Thou art enriching

By Thy fullness dwelling there.

In me now reveal Thy glory,

Let Thy might be ever shown;

Keep me from the world’s defilement,

Sacred for Thyself alone.