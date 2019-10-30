Sinner, You Must Die – Hymn

Have you heard the gospel, sinner?

Do you know that Jesus died?

Can’t you feel His wooing Spirit?

He is standing by your side.

Refrain:

Will you come while He is calling?

Sinner, you must die-

Down to awful darkness falling,

If you pass His mercy by.

He is blessing you with mercy,

See, your life is in His hands;

Will you come and do your duty?

Yield yourself to His commands.

Health and strength are daily given,

Food and raiment all the time,

Every blessing under heaven

Comes to you in love sublime.

Will you lose your soul forever

In the dark domain of sin?

Heaven’s door will never, never

Open there to let you in.