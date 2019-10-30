Sing Them Over Again To Me – Hymn

Author: Philip P. Bliss

Sing them over again to me,
wonderful words of life,
Let me more of their beauty see,
wonderful words of life;
Words of life and beauty
teach me faith and duty.

Refrain:
Beautiful words, wonderful words,
wonderful words of life,
Beautiful words, wonderful words,
wonderful words of life.

Christ, the blessed One,
gives to all wonderful words of life;
Sinner, list to the loving call,
wonderful words of life;
All so freely given,
wooing us to heaven.

Sweetly echo the Gospel call,
wonderful words of life;
Offer pardon and peace to all,
wonderful words of life;
Jesus, only Savior,
sanctify us forever.

