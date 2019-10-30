Sing Them Over Again To Me – Hymn

Author: Philip P. Bliss

Sing them over again to me,

wonderful words of life,

Let me more of their beauty see,

wonderful words of life;

Words of life and beauty

teach me faith and duty.

Refrain:

Beautiful words, wonderful words,

wonderful words of life,

Beautiful words, wonderful words,

wonderful words of life.

Christ, the blessed One,

gives to all wonderful words of life;

Sinner, list to the loving call,

wonderful words of life;

All so freely given,

wooing us to heaven.

Sweetly echo the Gospel call,

wonderful words of life;

Offer pardon and peace to all,

wonderful words of life;

Jesus, only Savior,

sanctify us forever.