Sing About Jesus – Hymn

Sing about Jesus who died to save;

Who for my soul His life He gave.

Sing for He’s reigning above the grave;

Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.

Refrain:

Sing about Jesus, my loving Lord;

Sing about Him, sing about Him;

Sing of His goodness in sweet accord;

Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.

Sing about Jesus: He took me in;

Sing of His pow’r: He saves from sin;

Sing of His grace: He keeps me clean;

Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.

Sing about Jesus, our righteousness;

Sing for He came my soul to bless;

While I with gladness His name confess,

Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.

Sing about Jesus both day and night;

This is my theme, my heart’s delight;

Sing in the spirit, for it is right;

Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.