Sing About Jesus – Hymn

Sing about Jesus who died to save;
Who for my soul His life He gave.
Sing for He’s reigning above the grave;
Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.
Refrain:
Sing about Jesus, my loving Lord;
Sing about Him, sing about Him;
Sing of His goodness in sweet accord;
Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.
Sing about Jesus: He took me in;
Sing of His pow’r: He saves from sin;
Sing of His grace: He keeps me clean;
Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.
Sing about Jesus, our righteousness;
Sing for He came my soul to bless;
While I with gladness His name confess,
Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.
Sing about Jesus both day and night;
This is my theme, my heart’s delight;
Sing in the spirit, for it is right;
Sing about Him, yes, sing about Him.