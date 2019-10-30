Sinful, Sighing To Be Blest – Hymn

Sinful, sighing to be blest;
Bound, and longing to be free;
Weary, waiting for my rest;
God be merciful to me.
Goodness I have none to plead,
Sinfulness in all I see,
I can only bring my need;
God be merciful to me.
Broken heart and downcast eyes
Dare not lift themselves to Thee;
Yet Thou canst interpret sighs:
God be merciful to me.
From this sinful heart of mine
To Thy bosom I would flee;
I am not my own but Thine:
God be merciful to me.
There is One beside the throne,
And my only hope and plea
Are in Him, and Him alone:
God be merciful to me.
He my cause will undertake,
My Interpreter will be;
He’s my all; and for His sake
God be merciful to me.