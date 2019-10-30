Sinful, Sighing To Be Blest – Hymn

Sinful, sighing to be blest;

Bound, and longing to be free;

Weary, waiting for my rest;

God be merciful to me.

Goodness I have none to plead,

Sinfulness in all I see,

I can only bring my need;

God be merciful to me.

Broken heart and downcast eyes

Dare not lift themselves to Thee;

Yet Thou canst interpret sighs:

God be merciful to me.

From this sinful heart of mine

To Thy bosom I would flee;

I am not my own but Thine:

God be merciful to me.

There is One beside the throne,

And my only hope and plea

Are in Him, and Him alone:

God be merciful to me.

He my cause will undertake,

My Interpreter will be;

He’s my all; and for His sake

God be merciful to me.