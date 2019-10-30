Show Me Thy Face – Hymn

Show me Thy face-one transient gleam

Of loveliness divine,

And I shall never think or dream

Of other love save Thine;

All lesser light will darken quite,

All lower glories wane,

The beautiful of earth will scarce

Seem beautiful again.

Show me Thy face-my faith and love

Shall henceforth fixed be,

And nothing here have pow’r to move

My soul’s serenity;

My life shall seem a trance, a dream,

And all I feel and see,

Illusive, visionary-Thou,

The one Reality!

Show me Thy face-I shall forget

The weary days of yore,

The fretting ghosts of vain regret

Shall haunt my soul no more;

All doubts and fears for future years

In quiet trust subside,

And naught but blest content and calm

Within my breast abide.

Show me Thy face-the heaviest cross

Will then seem light to bear,

There will be gain in every loss,

And peace with every care;

With such light feet the years will fleet,

Life seem as brief as blest,

Till I have laid my burden down,

And entered into rest.