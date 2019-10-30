Should We Meet Here No More – Hymn

Should we meet no more till at the judgment,

When the mighty millions now that sleep

Shall awake from slumber in a moment,

We will pray God our ransomed souls to keep.

Refrain:

Should we meet here no more

Ere we sleep ‘neath the sod,

May the hand of mercy ever lead you,

Till we meet at the judgment bar of God.

Should we meet no more till at the judgment,

We shall meet on yonder blissful shore,

Where we’ll know no more the thought of parting,

For we’ll dwell with the faithful evermore.

Should we meet no more till at the judgment,

There we’ll meet to grasp no parting hand;

Let us work and pray for souls immortal,

Till we meet in the bright and happy land.

Should we meet no more till at the judgment,

Let us walk the path our Savior trod;

Let us live the life His word demands us,

Till we meet round the golden throne of God.