SHILOH 2021 OFFICIAL DECLARATION BY BISHOP OYEDEPO.

Turnaround Greetings within the identify of our Lord Jesus Christ. As it’s written, “and the entire congregation of the youngsters of Israel assembled collectively at Shiloh and arrange a tabernacle of the congregation there and the land was subdued earlier than them.”

It was from this above scripture that I had the encounter that birthed Shiloh again in Might 1998.

What’s Shiloh?

Shiloh is the annual prophetic gathering of Winners worldwide for a feast of the Phrase, the place we entry our inheritance in Christ till the land is subdued earlier than us, each as a Church and as people.

This prophetic platform has been validated over and once more. However what does it imply to subdue the land?

Allow us to start by defining who’s an overcomer. An overcomer is one which wins the victory in battle.

And who’s a conqueror? A conqueror is the one which subdues his enemy in battle.

However to be greater than a conqueror implies one which scares his enemy from partaking in battle. That’s one which the opposition can not stand his presence, simply as darkness can not stand the looks of sunshine.

This was the realm that God introduced the youngsters of Israel after they got here out of Egypt, they have been launched into the greater than conqueror realm. We noticed how the Purple Sea noticed them and fled. We noticed how water was gushing out for them within the desert. They have been consumed 2 meals per day, all by way of their 40 years of sojourn within the wilderness.

There was not one feeble individual amongst their tribe. That was the lot of the Church within the wilderness. And if that which is gone away was wonderful, way more that which stays is wonderful. For this reason the top time Church is ordained a Church of Extra Than Conqueror.

Fairly various women and men operated on this realm in scriptures. This contains the likes of Abraham, Joseph, Moses, Gideon, Deborah, David, Daniel, Paul amongst others. I imagine God shall be dashing up the conclusion of the rise of this finish time military at Shiloh this yr.

Due to this fact, the theme for SHILOH 2021 MORE THAN A CONQUEROR.

Shiloh 2021: Greater than A Conqueror

Greater than A Conqueror: Shiloh 2021

The Anchor Scripture Is Romans eight:35-37.

At Shiloh 2021, God Shall Be Unveiling the Thriller Behind Working in The Realm of Greater than A Conqueror to Each Participant.

God Shall Be Terminating the Days of Struggles of Each Participant and Everybody Shall Return with A New Identify:

Greater than A Conqueror from Shiloh 2021.

Each Winner Ought to Put together His or Her Coronary heart to Be a Full Partaker of This Prophetic Phrase Feast. It Shall Be a Feast of Fats Issues Certainly The place Demise Shall Be Swallowed up In Victory Amongst Others.

I Shall Be Trying Ahead to Seeing You There.

Stay Ever Blessed.

Jesus Is Lord.

-Bishop David Oyedepo

Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Shiloh 2021 Date, Time, Theme, Venue and Programme Schedule.

The 2020 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh is set to commence this year from December 8, 2020, with the theme – More Than A Conqueror.

Recommended:CLICK HERE To Watch the Shiloh 2021

Shiloh 2020 Programme Schedule

Shiloh 2021 Theme, Date, Time and Venue

Shiloh 2021 Theme: “More Than A Conqueror”

Shiloh 2021 Date: Tuesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 12, 2020

Shiloh 2021 Time: 5am – 10pm daily

Shiloh 2021 Venue: Winners’ Chapel International, Inc Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun State.

SHILOH 2021 PROGRAMME TIMETABLE

Shiloh 2021 Order of Events or Schedule of Activities

Tuesday 7th December 2021

Shiloh 2021 Opening Opening Night: 7-10pm

Wednesday 8th December 2021 – Day 2:

Shiloh Prayer Our 5:30am – 6:30am

Hour of Visitation – 7am- 12pm

Specialized Classes – 1-3pm

Youth & Minister Conference – 3-5pm

Encounter Night – 7-10pm

Thursday 9th December 2021 – Day 3:

Shiloh Prayer Hour – 5:30-6:30am

Hour of Visitation – 7am-12pm

Shiloh Specialized Classes – 1-3pm

Youth & Minister Conference – 3-5pm

Encounter Night – 7-10pm

RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2021: Date, Venue and Programme schedule

Friday 10th December 2021 – Day 4:

Shiloh Prayer Hour – 5:30-6:30am

Hour of Visitation – 7am-12pm

Shiloh Specialized Classes – 1-3pm

Youth & Minister Conference – 3-5pm

Encounter Night – 7-10pm

Saturday 11th December 2021 – Day5:

Impartation/mantle/anointing Service – 6am-12pm

Sunday 12th December 2020 – Day 6:

Shiloh 2021 Thanksgiving Service – 6:30am, 8:30am, 10:30am

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Dr. David Oyedepo, in his formal declaration of the annual highly anointed event, prophesied that “Shiloh 2021 shall be a mountain of diverse encounters, resulting in supernatural ‘turnaround’ in all areas of life for every participant.”