RCCG 2021 Holy Ghost Congress – Date, Time, Theme, Venue and Programme Schedule.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress for 2021 has been announced by the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye.

Despite the global pandemic rocking the world, the organizers of the prestigious event have announced their intention for the mega-event as December approaches. However, this year’s gathering will take a virtual approach due to the current Covid-19 precautions and safety measures in the country, the RCCG announced.

RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2021 Programme Schedule:

►Date: Monday 6 December – Saturday 11 December 2021

►Venue: Redemption Camp, Km 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

►Time: Morning Session: 9am; Evening Session: 6pm

►RCCG 2021 Holy Ghost Congress Theme: The Siege Is Over

►Ministering: Pastor EA Adeboye and Other Annointed Ministers Of God

