Shall You? Shall I? – Hymn

Someone will enter the pearly gate

By and by, by and by,

Taste of the glories that there await,

Shall you? Shall I? Shall you? Shall I?

Someone will travel the streets of gold,

Beautiful visions will there behold,

Feast on the pleasures so long foretold:

Shall you? Shall I? Shall you? Shall I?

Someone will gladly his cross lay down

By and by, by and by,

Faithful, approved, shall receive a crown,

Shall you? Shall I? Shall you? Shall I?

Someone the glorious King will see,

Ever from sorrow of earth be free,

Happy with Him through eternity:

Shall you? Shall I? Shall you? Shall I?

Someone will knock when the door is shut

By and by, by and by,

Hear a voice saying, ‘I know you not,’

Shall you? Shall I? Shall you? Shall I?

Someone will call and shall not be heard,

Vainly will strive when the door is barred,

Someone will fail of the saint’s reward:

Shall you? Shall I? Shall you? Shall I?

Someone will sing the triumphant song

By and by, by and by,

Join in the praise with the blood-bought throng,

Shall you? Shall I? Shall you? Shall I?

Someone will greet on the golden shore

Loved ones of earth who have gone before,

Safe in the glory forevermore:

Shall you? Shall I? Shall you? Shall I?