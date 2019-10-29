Self-righteous Souls On Works Rely – Hymn

And boast their moral dignity;
But if I lisp a song of praise,
Each note shall echo, Grace, free grace!
‘Twas grace that quickened me when dead;
‘Twas grace my soul to Jesus led;
Grace brings a sense of pardoned sin,
And grace subdues my lusts within.
Grace reconciles to every loss,
And sweetens every painful cross;
Defends my soul when danger’s near;
By grace alone I persevere.
When from this world my soul removes
To mansions of delight and love,
I’ll cast my crown before his throne,
And shout, Free grace, free grace alone!