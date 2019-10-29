Self-righteous Souls On Works Rely – Hymn

And boast their moral dignity;

But if I lisp a song of praise,

Each note shall echo, Grace, free grace!

‘Twas grace that quickened me when dead;

‘Twas grace my soul to Jesus led;

Grace brings a sense of pardoned sin,

And grace subdues my lusts within.

Grace reconciles to every loss,

And sweetens every painful cross;

Defends my soul when danger’s near;

By grace alone I persevere.

When from this world my soul removes

To mansions of delight and love,

I’ll cast my crown before his throne,

And shout, Free grace, free grace alone!