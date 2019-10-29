Self-righteous Souls On Works Rely – Hymn

By
BP-Pub-4
-
0

And boast their moral dignity;
But if I lisp a song of praise,
Each note shall echo, Grace, free grace!

‘Twas grace that quickened me when dead;
‘Twas grace my soul to Jesus led;
Grace brings a sense of pardoned sin,
And grace subdues my lusts within.

Grace reconciles to every loss,
And sweetens every painful cross;
Defends my soul when danger’s near;
By grace alone I persevere.

When from this world my soul removes
To mansions of delight and love,
I’ll cast my crown before his throne,
And shout, Free grace, free grace alone!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here