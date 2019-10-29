Say To This Mountain, Go – Hymn

Say to this mountain, ‘Go,

Be cast into the sea!’

And doubt not in thine heart

That it shall be to thee.

It shall be done, doubt not His Word,

Command thy mountain in the Lord!

Claim thy redemption right,

Purchased by precious blood;

The Trinity unite

To make it true and good.

It shall be done, obey the Word,

Command thy mountain in the Lord!

Self, sickness, sorrow, sin,

The Lord did meet that day

On His beloved One,

And thou art ‘loosed away.’

It shall be done, rest on His Word!

Command thy mountain in the Lord!

Compass the frowning wall

With silent prayer, then raise—

Before its ramparts fall—

The victor’s shout of praise.

It shall be done, faith rests assured,

Command thy mountain in the Lord!

The two-leaved gates of brass,

The bars of iron yield,

To let the faithful pass,

Conquerors in every field.

It shall be done, the foe ignored,

Command thy mountain in the Lord!

Take then the faith of God,

Free from the taint of doubt;

The wonder-working rod

That casts all reasoning out.

It shall be done, stand on the Word.

Command thy mountain in the Lord!