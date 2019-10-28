Saviour, We Remember Thee! Thy Deep Woe And Agony – Hymn

Author: S T Francis

Saviour, we remember Thee!

Thy deep woe and agony,

All Thy suffering on the tree:

Saviour, we adore Thee!

Calvary! O Calvary!

Mercy’s vast unfathomed sea,

Love, eternal love to me:

Saviour, we adore Thee!

Darkness hung around Thy head,

When for sin Thy blood was shed,

Victim in the sinner’s stead:

Saviour, we adore Thee!

Jesus, Lord, Thou now art risen!

Thou hast all our sins forgiven;

Haste we to our home in heaven:

Saviour, we adore Thee!

Soon, with joyful, glad surprise,

We shall hear Thy word—Arise!

Mounting upward to the skies:

Glory, glory, glory!

Saviour, we Thy love adore;

We will praise Thee more and more;

Spread Thy Name from shore to shore:

Saviour, we adore Thee!