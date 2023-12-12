Salvation Ministries 2024 Crossover Service With Pastor David Ibiyeomie (31st December 2023) – Live Stream

Salvation Ministries 2024 Crossover Night Service live with Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Salvation Ministries is a Charismatic and Pentecostal Church founded by Pastor David Ibiyeomie, a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, author, and educationist. The church has its headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Save this page to watch the live stream / live broadcast of the Salvation Ministries 2024 Crossover Service With Pastor David Ibiyeomie on Sunday, December 31, 2023.