Round The Lord In Glory Seated – Hymn

Author: Richard Mant

Round the Lord in glory seated

Cherubim and seraphim

Fill’d His temple and repeated

Each to each the alternate hymn.

“Lord, Thy glory fills the heaven,

Earth is with Thy fulness stored;

Unto Thee be glory given,

Holy, holy, holy Lord.”

Heaven is still with glory ringing,

Earth takes up the angels’ cry,

“Holy, holy, holy,” singing,

“Lord of Hosts, the Lord most High.”

With His seraph train before Him,

With His holy Church below,

Thus conspire we to adore Him,

Bid we thus our anthem flow:

“Lord, Thy glory fills the heaven,

Earth is with Thy fulness stored;

Unto Thee be glory given,

Holy, holy, holy Lord.”

Thus Thy glorious Name confessing,

We adopt Thy angels’ cry

“Holy, holy, holy,” blessing

Thee, the Lord of hosts most High.