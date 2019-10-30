Round The Lord In Glory Seated – Hymn

Author: Richard Mant
Round the Lord in glory seated
Cherubim and seraphim
Fill’d His temple and repeated
Each to each the alternate hymn.
“Lord, Thy glory fills the heaven,
Earth is with Thy fulness stored;
Unto Thee be glory given,
Holy, holy, holy Lord.”
Heaven is still with glory ringing,
Earth takes up the angels’ cry,
“Holy, holy, holy,” singing,
“Lord of Hosts, the Lord most High.”
With His seraph train before Him,
With His holy Church below,
Thus conspire we to adore Him,
Bid we thus our anthem flow:
“Lord, Thy glory fills the heaven,
Earth is with Thy fulness stored;
Unto Thee be glory given,
Holy, holy, holy Lord.”
Thus Thy glorious Name confessing,
We adopt Thy angels’ cry
“Holy, holy, holy,” blessing
Thee, the Lord of hosts most High.