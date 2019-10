Author: Charles Wesley

He comes! He comes! the Judge severe,

Roll, Jordan, roll;

The seventh trumpet speaks Him near,

Roll, Jordan, roll;

Refrain:

I want to go to heav’n, I do,

Hallelujah, Lord,

We’ll praise the Lord in heav’n above,

Roll, Jordan, roll.

His lightnings flash, His thunders roll,

Roll, Jordan, roll.

How welcome to the faithful soul!

Roll, Jordan, roll.