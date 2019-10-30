River Of Zion – Hymn

Author: Charles E. Orr

In thy clear, transparent glow,

Peaceful, cleansing river,

In thy sparkling beauty flow

O’er my heart forever.

Refrain:

By thy shore, oh, let me be,

Soul refining river;

Ever let me drink of thee,

Thirst no more forever.

There is music in thy wave,

Calmest, purest river;

In thy waters let me bathe

Ever and forever.

In thy bosom’s crystal sea,

Gentle, tranquil river,

Let my spirit’s image be

Mirrored there forever.

There behold life’s fragrant tree

Blooming by the river;

’Neath its shade my walk shall be

Ever and forever.