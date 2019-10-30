River Of Babylon – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor
By thy dark, deceptive flow,
Sighing, moaning river,
Captives sing their songs of woe,
Songs of woe forever.
Refrain:
From thy bondage I am free,
O destroying river;
I shall weep no more by thee,
Weep no more forever.
Songs of Zion ne’er shall we
Sing by thee, O river;
Praise be heard no more in thee,
Heard no more forever.
Golden days are past with thee,
Days are dark, O river;
Harps untuned shall silent be,
Silent be forever.
Weeping stands the willow tree
On thy shore, O river;
’Neath its shade my walk shall be
Nevermore forever.