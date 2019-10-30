River Of Babylon – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor

By thy dark, deceptive flow,

Sighing, moaning river,

Captives sing their songs of woe,

Songs of woe forever.

Refrain:

From thy bondage I am free,

O destroying river;

I shall weep no more by thee,

Weep no more forever.

Songs of Zion ne’er shall we

Sing by thee, O river;

Praise be heard no more in thee,

Heard no more forever.

Golden days are past with thee,

Days are dark, O river;

Harps untuned shall silent be,

Silent be forever.

Weeping stands the willow tree

On thy shore, O river;

’Neath its shade my walk shall be

Nevermore forever.