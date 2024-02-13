Russian President Vladimir Putin is asking God to forgive America and the West for normalizing and even pushing the LGBTQ idea to its citizens and children.

In a video shared on X, Putin declared that the Holy Scriptures say that family is the union of man and woman, stating that the West is at war with itself by attacking the nuclear family, normalizing pedophilia, and destroying its own traditions, culture, and national identity.

Parents Sue School District For Secretly Transitioning Their Daughter

In the video which was translated to English, Putin can be heard saying:

“They lie constantly (referring to the West); pervert historical facts, do not stop attacks on our culture, the Russian orthodox church, and other traditional religious organizations of our country.”

Scottish Parents Risk Jail Time For Refusing Gender Transitions For Kids

“See what they do with their own people,” the President continued, “the destruction of the family, culture, and national perversion. Mockery of children and pedophilia are declared the norm, the norm of their life. And Priest are forced to bless same-sex marriages……. But I want to tell them, look at the Holy Scriptures, everything is said there, including that the family is the union of a man and a woman, but these sacred texts are now in doubt. As it became known, the Anglican Church, for example, plans to consider the idea of gender-neutral God.”

“What can we say?”, he continued, “Forgive us Lord, they do not know what they do.”

Serial Killer Breaks Down In Court As One Victim’s Father Forgives Him

Watch Video Below.

Super Bowl LVIII Stars Who Love Jesus Christ

From ‘Girls Gone Wild’ To ‘Girls Gone Bible’ – A Supernatural Transformation

Vladimir Putin says the west is at war with itself by attacking the nuclear family, normalizing pedophilia and destroying its own traditions, culture & national identity.

This seems to be the reason why Tucker Carlson's in Russia and is seen as a threat ! pic.twitter.com/MSKrEVXXwS — Voice Unchained (@VocUnchained) February 6, 2024

I Was Super Gay For 30 Years But Jesus Changed Me: Hollywood Star Becket Cook Shares Supernatural Encounter