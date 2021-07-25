The 2021 Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) will commence on Monday, August 2nd – 8th Sunday, 2021.

Join Pastor E. A. Adeboye and other anointed Ministers of God, from Monday 2rd to 8th of August, 2021 for the 69th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God tagged A New Wave of Glory

RCCG Annual Convention 2021 Program Schedule

RCCG Annual Convention 2021 Date: Monday Aug 02, 2021 – Sunday Aug 08, 2021

RCCG Annual Convention 2021 Venue: First 3 Days Virtual (Online), Last 3 Days Virtual & Physical @ Redemption Camp 3 x 3 Km Auditorioum, Km 46, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway

RCCG Annual Convention 2021 THEME: A New Wave of Glory.

RCCG Annual Convention 2021 Speakers: Pastor E. A. Adeboye and other anointed Ministers of God.