Luke 6:22 – Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man’s sake.



2 Timothy 3:12 – Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.



Acts 19:20 So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed.

After 20 days in captivity, bandits have released 28 of the students abducted from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna.

Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Joseph Hayab confirmed the release of the students on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

A total of 121 students were abducted from their hostels by bandits on July 5.

It would be recalled that on July 12, one of the students, Abraham Aniya was rescued by security operatives alongside two other victims who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Kachia road.

On July 20, two other students escaped when they were tasked to go and fetch firewood from a nearby forest.

Timeline Of The Events Of Kaduna Baptist High School Students Abduction/kidnap By Bandits

“Hayab could not immediately confirm the number of students that were released,” TheCable stated.

The Nigerian Baptist Convention had approached some of its churches in order to raise the ransom demanded by bandits for the release of some students abducted from Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State.

Recall that the bandits had on July 5, 2021, around 2am, stormed school located along the Kaduna-Kachia highway in the Chikun Local Government Area and made away with the students.

The proprietor, who is also the President, Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Ishaya Jangado, disclosed that no fewer than 121 students were abducted by the bandits.

One of the students was later released by the bandits on health grounds.

After series of negotiations, the bandits who initially demanded N100m ransom reduced it to N60m.

On Wednesday the President of the NBC Revd. Israel Akanji, said although the convention was opposed to the payment of ransom for freedom, “we have been boxed in, we have been given no option but to look for ways to rescue the children.”

It was gathered that earlier on Wednesday, the convention had reached out to some churches in the fold for contribution towards freeing the schoolchildren.

A member of the church in Lagos State told one of our correspondent that the pastor of his church forwarded a WhatsApp message to one of the churches platforms the request of the NBC, urging members to contribute to freeing the children.

The member said since Wednesday there had been efforts by members to help free the children.

He said, “I understand our members in selected churches are participating in the contribution.”

Another member also in Lagos said the children would be out by early next week, adding, “But I don’t know how much have been made.”

Akanji could not be reached as one of his aides, who picked his mobile phone said he was in a meeting.

The body’s Director of Publications, Reverend Ijaola Adelokoji, when contacted said, “I am not authorised to speak on the matter, but there will be a press conference to let everyone know the state of things.”

Police rescue two abducted students

Meanwhile, the police in Kaduna State have rescued two of the students.

The police said its operatives rescued the two students in the Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Following the rescue of the two students, the number of students left in the kidnappers’ den is now 118.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the students had been taken to a medical facility.

As the wave of persecution increases in Nigeria and other African countries, keep praying for the word to prevail, until all nations come to the light of God.

Acts 28:30-31King James Version

30 And Paul dwelt two whole years in his own hired house, and received all that came in unto him,

31 Preaching the kingdom of God, and teaching those things which concern the Lord Jesus Christ, with all confidence, no man forbidding him. Amen.