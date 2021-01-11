RCCG 2021 Fasting : Pastor Adeboye Announces 63-Day Fasting For RCCG

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has announced the church would proceed on a 63-day fast.

He wrote,

“We will be fasting for 63 days, in three phases of 21 days each. The first of 21 days beginning January 11, you will do nothing except thanksgiving.

“The second 21 days, you will do nothing other than call for mercy, for yourself, your family, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and for your nation.”

The last round of 21 days, he added, would accommodate personal demands.

“The last 21 days, you are free to pray the prayer of demand; for yourself, your family, your church (Whereby you’ll demand growth, expansion, supernatural provision, anointing, miracles, signs and wonders). You’ll pray the prayer of demand for your nation, for healings (physical, economic and political),” he said.

The cleric added: “If you don’t want to fast on a daily basis and you want to fast continuously, each segment of 21 days can be done 12 days continuously. If you want to do all the 63 days in the continuous fashion, it is 30 days continuously.”