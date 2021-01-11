Africa Set To Be The Global Center Of Christianity For The Next 50 Years

There are already more Christians in Africa than any other continent—that’s not going to change soon

By 2060 six of the countries with the top ten largest Christian populations will be in Africa, up from three in 2015, according to a new Pew Research Center report. The projections are in line with the gradual shift that has increasingly seen Christian populations live outside the historical cultural centers of the religion.

The size of the Christian population in Nigeria alonealready the largest on the continentis projected to double by 2060. In addition, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya are projected to join the list of countries with the top ten largest Christian populations, replacing Russia, Germany and China.

