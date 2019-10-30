Praise The Lord, My Soul Is Free – Hymn

Praise the Lord, my soul is free,

I enjoy sweet liberty:

Walking and talking and living as He,

My perfect example and Savior.

Refrain:

Praise the Lord, my soul is free,

Jesus’ blood now cleanseth me;

Glory to God! I have peace in my heart,

And joy that is pure and abiding.

Praise the Lord, my soul is free,

Oh, what rapture I’ve found in Thee!

Jesus my portion and comfort shall be,

A river of peace that is flowing.

Praise the Lord, my soul is free,

I am saved eternally;

Happy in Jesus, by faith I can see

My mansion bright shining in glory.

Praise the Lord, my soul is free,

Lost in Jesus my all shall be;

Living in time and eternity,

Forever a child of His mercy.