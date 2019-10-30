Praise The Lord, God’s Glories Show – Hymn

Author: Henry F. Lyte

Praise the Lord, God’s glories show, Alleluia!

Saints within God’s courts below, Alleluia!

Angels round the throne above, Alleluia!

All that see and share God’s love, Alleluia!

Earth to Heaven and Heaven to earth, Alleluia!

Tell the wonders, sing God’s worth, Alleluia!

Age to age and shore to shore, Alleluia!

Praise God, praise forevermore! Alleluia!

Praise the Lord, great mercies trace, Alleluia!

Praise His providence and grace, Alleluia!

All that God for us has done, Alleluia!

All God sends us through the Son. Alleluia!