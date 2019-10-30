Praise Him, O My Soul – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.

I love the dear Redeemer’s name,

Praise the Lord, O my soul!

To cleanse my heart from sin He came,

Praise Him, O my soul!

He came, a gentle Shepherd, kind,

The lost and wearied lambs to find,

And with His love their hearts to bind,

Praise Him, O my soul!

Refrain:

Praise His name! O praise His name!

Evermore His love proclaim:

Praise Him, O my soul!

He came the hungry ones to feed,

Praise the Lord, O my soul!

And for the wand’ring sinners plead,

Praise Him, O my soul!

He safely gathers to His fold,

From off the mountains bare and cold,

Each one more precious far than gold,

Praise Him, O my soul!

My heart from guilt and woe is freed,

Praise the Lord, O my soul!

I’m dead to sin, yes, dead indeed,

Praise Him, O my soul!

He came to bear my load of grief,

And give me constant, sure relief,

By simple trusting and belief,

Praise Him, O my soul!

He came to cheer me on the way,

Praise the Lord, O my soul!

And teach me how to watch and pray,

Praise Him, O my soul!

He gives me grace the cross to bear,

That I a crown at last might wear,

And reach my heav’nly mansion fair,

Praise Him, O my soul!