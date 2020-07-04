Popular Delta Pastor, Richmond Leigh Is Dead

Pastor Richmond Leigh is dead

Pastor (Dr.) Richmond Leigh, Founder and Senior Pastor of Father’s House Bible Church in Effurun, Delta State, , is dead.

Pastor Leigh was said to have fallen sick for a short while before he finally passing on at a hospital in Warri, on Friday, July 3.

Pastor Leigh had few years ago, won a 26-year old land dispute with Ubeji Community in Warri when the Supreme Court affirmed that he was the rightful owner of a seven-acre piece of land, The Nation reports.

The church, also known as Richmond Susan Leigh Ministries, has satellite branches in Rivers and Lagos states.

The church is one of the first churches in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun to begin a yearly Christmas programme, The Nativity of Jesus Christ, which members of other denominations attend.