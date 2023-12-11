Philippines Church Bombing: ISIS Claims Responsibility

ISIS has claimed responsibility for Philippines Church bombing on Sunday, in which four people were killed and over 50 others injured.

SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist activity online, said that ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack which took place at a Catholic mass which was being held at the Mindanao State University gymnasium in Marawi City, a predominantly Muslim city in the south of the country.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned the bombing as a “senseless and most heinous” attack and promised to ramp up security in the area.

The attack coincided with the first Sunday in Advent, a period when Christians around the world are reflecting on the coming of Christ into the world and preparing to celebrate his birth on Christmas Day, according to Christianity Today.

It is not the first time that ISIS has been active in the area. In 2017, ISIS militants and government security forces fought for control of the city in a battle that lasted five months and displaced over 350,000 residents.

