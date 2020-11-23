Pastor John Hagee Recovers From COVID-19; Says ‘Jesus Is My Vaccine’

“We have a vaccine, the name is Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God. I’m sitting in this chair today as a testimonial to the healing power of Jesus Christ.”

Pastor John Hagee

Pastor John Hagee returned to church this month after recovering from COVID-19 and said Jesus was the cure and vaccine that got him through.

Hagee, the senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, contracted the novel coronavirus in October and had double pneumonia.

Describing his experience at a recent service that was livestreamed at Cornerstone Church, the popular End Times preacher spent 15 days in the hospital.

“I spent 15 days in the hospital with double pneumonia and I’m still supposed to be home gasping for air,” Hagee told his congregation. “I’m sitting in this chair today as a testimonial to the healing power of Jesus Christ.”

“We have a vaccine,” the 80-year-old pastor declared. “The name is Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God.”

He prayed over America, saying, “Let Him sweep through this country and heal the righteous who dare to ask for it. Heal our church members, restore them rapidly.”

His son, Matt Hagee, who is now lead pastor at Cornerstone, first made the announcement of his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis early last month during a worship service. Matt told those gathered in-person and online that his father was “diligent throughout this entire COVID pandemic to monitor his health,” Christian Post Reported.

The devoted son said at the time that the disease was “discovered very early” and that “his medical team has him under watchful care.”

“He’s feeling well enough to be frustrated with everybody in a white coat and a stethoscope,” he added.

“He wanted me to tell you personally that he covets your prayers and that he asks you to pray for him daily, not only that he make a speedy recovery, but that he looks forward to seeing you again here at Cornerstone very soon.”

