‘Our Nation Is In Trouble, We Need God’s Help’: Franklin Graham Announces “Prayer March 2020”

Evangelist Franklin Graham

President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), Evangelist Franklin Graham has called on thousands of American families, pastors and churches to join him for “Prayer March 2020” in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26. “Our nation is in trouble … we need God’s help,” he says.

“I’m announcing today that on Sept. 26, I’m going to be in our nation’s capital to pray—& I hope thousands of families, pastors, & churches will join me! Our nation is in trouble, & we need God’s help. Make plans now to come for #PrayerMarch2020,” Graham, son of the legendary Evangelist Billy Graham and president of the Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse, wrote on Twitter.

“Our only hope for this country is God,” he says in a video message.

I’m announcing today that on Sept. 26, I’m going to be in our nation’s capital to pray—& I hope thousands of families, pastors, & churches will join me! Our nation is in trouble, & we need God’s help. Make plans now to come for #PrayerMarch2020. For more: https://t.co/XSqMiRVUlM pic.twitter.com/9BpvpmV6z4 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 8, 2020

From noon to 2 p.m., believers will march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol building covering 1.8 miles while praying for the nation during “extraordinary times,” the event’s website says.

“America is in trouble. It’s in distress. But we do have hope, and that hope is in Almighty God. And we need to pray now more than ever — more than we have ever done in our lives. Our communities are hurting. Our people are divided. And there’s fear and uncertainty all around us,” Graham says in a video message on the website.

Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, responded to Franklin Graham’s tweet, saying, “… I will be there. I want to invite every Pastor and church in the SBC and all others who can to join us. Can you imagine thousands of believers praying together for our broken nation? Let’s do it!”