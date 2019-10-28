On The Sunny Side Of Life – Hymn

Author: Tillit S. Teddlie

There’s a sunny side where no ills betide,

On the road that we must go;

There are pleasant vales, verdant hills and dales,

Where sweet flowers ever grow.

Refrain:

Oh, the happy, sunny, verdant dales,

Where the sweetest gladness e’er prevails,

Where the sunshine lingers on the hills

Of the sunny side of life.

There are shady dells where no gladness dwells,

And the clouds obstruct the view;

But a brighter way, like the light of day,

Is awaiting now for you.

Let us sing a song as we go along,

Let us banish care and strife,

That the world may know as we onward go,

There’s a sunny side of life.