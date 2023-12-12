Omega Fire Ministries Christmas Service 2023 Live Stream

Omega Fire Ministries 2023 Christmas Service Live Stream / Live Broadcast.

Omega Fire Ministries International is a Pentecostal and charismatic ministry founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman with the Church headquarters in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria.

Save this page to watch the Omega Fire Ministries 2023 Christmas Service live with Apostle Johnson Suleman on December 25, 2023.

Recommended: Watch All 2023 Christmas Service Live Stream

Recommended:

►►History Of Christmas

►►Why Christmas Is Also Called Xmas?

►►Origin Of Christmas Tree

►►See Why Christmas Is Always Celebrated On The 25th December

►►Origin of Santa Claus, Father Christmas