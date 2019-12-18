Omega Fire Ministries Christmas Service 2019, Live Stream

Apostle Johnson Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman

Omega Fire Ministries Christmas Service, 2019, Live Streaming / Live Broadcast.

Save this page to watch the Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of Omega Fire Ministries Christmas Service 2019 which holds on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Omega Fire Ministries International is a Pentecostal and charismatic ministry founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman with the Church headquarters in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria.

Apostle Johnson Suleman with his wife, pastor Lizzy
Apostle Johnson Suleman with his wife, pastor Lizzy

