Number Of Abortion Clinics In The U.s. Has Declined By 35 Percent Since 2009, Pro-life Group Finds

Operation Rescue, a leading pro-life group, recently published its annual report highlighting a decline in surgical abortion clinics in the U.S.

According toThe Christian Post, the Kansas-based pro-life group found that the number of surgical abortion clinics in the country has declined by more than 35 percent over the last decade.

Between 2009 and 2020, the number of facilities decreased from 713 to 458.

Conversely, the report found an increase in the use of abortion-inducing drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol in the U.S. The distribution of the drugs went from 131 facilities in 2009 to 248 facilities in 2020.

As a whole, Operation Rescue noted that there are 706 active abortion clinics in the country, a slight decrease from 2019 when there were 710 facilities, but a significant decline from 2012 when there were 856 clinics in the U.S.

“The decline in surgical abortion facilities continues to be bad news for the Abortion Cartel, but is great news for women and their babies,” stated Operation Rescue President Troy Newman.

“Surgical abortion facilities are still the most numerous and the most profitable, so when they shut down, it is great news that means lives are being saved.”

Newman exalted the recent findings as good news for pro-lifers.

The Abortion Care Network, a pro-choice group supporting independent abortion providers nationwide, also released a report noting the decline of abortion clinics. The group found that 127 abortion clinics have shut down in the U.S. since 2015.

Additionally, in the past two years, they report there were 41 clinic closures.

Regardless of shutdowns, there is a high number of abortions taking place around the world.

As Christian Headlines previously reported, over 42.6 million abortions were performed worldwide in 2020.