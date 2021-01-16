According to data compiled by the reference website Worldometer, more than 42 million babies were aborted in 2020, surpassing the leading causes of death in the world.

Worldometer, which observes statistics on diverse topics, made the findings on abortions available after organizing it through the World Health Organization. On New Year’s Eve, the internet archive tool The Wayback Machine captured a snapshot from Worldometer that found that over 46 million babies were aborted in 2020 around the globe.

In comparison to other findings worldwide in 2020, over 13 million people died from communicable diseases. Roughly 8.2 million people passed away from cancer, whereas almost 5.1 million people and 2.5 million people died due to smoking and alcohol, respectively.

Findings from John Hopkins University reported that over 1.8 million people worldwide died from COVID-19 in 2020.

Among other findings last year, almost 1.4 million people were killed in road traffic fatalities while nearly 1.1 million people worldwide committed suicide.

Abortions aside, there were nearly 59 million deaths worldwide in 2020, If abortions were considered a cause of death, the total death toll would significantly increase to more than 100 million.

The year 2019 also had more abortions than any other leading cause of death around the globe.

Worldometer reported that there were about 42.4 million babies aborted in 2019.

Not only is abortion the leading cause of death worldwide, but it has also been the leading cause of death in the U.S in the past few years.

Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organization, found that 862,320 babies were aborted in 2017 across the nation. In that same year, the Centers for Disease Control revealed that 647,457 Americans died from heart disease.

As of the time of this writing, Worldometer found that over 530,000 abortions have taken place across the world since 2021 began.