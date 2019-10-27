Now In The Days Of Youth – Hymn

Author: Walter J. Mathams, pub.

Now in the days of youth,

When life flows fresh and free,

Thou Lord of all our hearts and lives,

We give ourselves to Thee;

Our fervent gift receive,

And fit us to fulfill,

Through all our days, in all our ways,

Our heav’nly Father’s will.

Teach us where’er we live,

To act as in Thy sight,

And do what Thou wouldst have us do

With radiant delight;

Not choosing what is great,

Nor spurning what is small,

But taking from Thy hands our tasks

To glorify them all.

Teach us to love the true,

The beautiful and pure,

And let us not for one short hour

An evil thought endure;

And give us grace to stand

Decided, brave, and strong,

The lovers of all holy things,

The foes of all things wrong.

Spirit of Christ, do Thou

Our first bright days inspire,

That we may live the life of love

And loftiest desire;

And be by Thee prepared

For larger years to come;

And for the life ineffable,

Within the Father’s home.