Now In The Days Of Youth – Hymn

Author: Walter J. Mathams, pub.
Now in the days of youth,
When life flows fresh and free,
Thou Lord of all our hearts and lives,
We give ourselves to Thee;
Our fervent gift receive,
And fit us to fulfill,
Through all our days, in all our ways,
Our heav’nly Father’s will.
Teach us where’er we live,
To act as in Thy sight,
And do what Thou wouldst have us do
With radiant delight;
Not choosing what is great,
Nor spurning what is small,
But taking from Thy hands our tasks
To glorify them all.
Teach us to love the true,
The beautiful and pure,
And let us not for one short hour
An evil thought endure;
And give us grace to stand
Decided, brave, and strong,
The lovers of all holy things,
The foes of all things wrong.
Spirit of Christ, do Thou
Our first bright days inspire,
That we may live the life of love
And loftiest desire;
And be by Thee prepared
For larger years to come;
And for the life ineffable,
Within the Father’s home.