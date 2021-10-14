In the upcoming DC Comics Superman release, the son of Superman and current heir to the mantle will identify as bisexual.

In July, DC Comics published the new series, Superman: Son of Kal-el, in which Jon Kent, the son of Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane and Clark Kent, the original Superman, becomes the Man of Steel.

New Superman Jon Kent is bisexual, DC Comics says

According to DC Comics, Jon Kent will identify as bisexual in the fifth release of the comic and will become romantically involved with a male reporter, Jay Nakamura, after initially striking up a friendship.

“Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel,” DC Comics explains.

The long-standing comic book publisher also shared a photo of the two young males sharing a kiss.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes, and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” Tom Taylor, the writer of the comic, said.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more,” he continued. “Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Jon Timms, the series’ artist, said he’s “incredibly honored” to collaborate with Taylor in “Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces.”

“We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois,” DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee added. “They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

Following the announcement about Kent’s sexuality, the New York Times asserted in an article that the new Superman is “already proving to be a different Superman than his famous father.”

“Jay could be the only person in Jon’s life that he does not have to protect,” Taylor told the outlet. “I wanted to have a really equal, supportive relationship for those two.”

Throughout the series, Kent has tackled politically progressive issues such as fighting wildfires due to climate change and protesting the deportation of refugees in Metropolis. Additionally, he also puts a stop to a high school shooting.

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” Taylor explained, adding that the “new Superman had to have new fights — real-world problems — that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world.”

The new comic will come out on November 9.

Kent’s coming out as bisexual adds to DC Comics’ growing list of LGBTQ characters. in August, Robin, best known as Batman’s sidekick, also came out as bisexual in the comic series “Batman: Urban Legends.”