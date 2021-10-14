Tennessee’s governor issued a proclamation this week that acknowledges “God’s sovereignty,” seeks forgiveness for “our many transgressions” and invites citizens of the state to pray and fast for God’s guidance.

It was the third such proclamation from Gov. Bill Lee, who was inaugurated two years ago and issued a similar “Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting” proclamation in 2019 and 2020.

This year’s Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting was held Monday.

“I invite all Tennesseans to join Maria & me as we pause to acknowledge our blessings, seek God’s guidance for our state & ask Him for healing, grace & favor for the days ahead,” Lee tweeted, referencing his wife.

I signed a proclamation to dedicate tomorrow, October 11, as a Day of Prayer & Fasting. I invite all Tennesseans to join Maria & me as we pause to acknowledge our blessings, seek God's guidance for our state & ask Him for healing, grace & favor for the days ahead.

Lee’s newest proclamation acknowledges “God’s sovereignty and the need for God’s grace over our state and our nation.” Further, it seeks “forgiveness for our many transgressions” and recognizes that the “beginning of wisdom is the fear of the Lord.”

“I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim October 11, 2021, as a voluntary Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting in Tennessee and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance,” it reads.

Following is the full text of the proclamation:

“WHEREAS, we acknowledge God’s sovereignty and the need for God’s grace over our state and our nation;

“WHEREAS, we walk humbly together with God in hope so that we may act with justice, kindness and love, no matter the circumstance; and

“WHEREAS, we seek forgiveness for our many transgressions so that our hearts and our minds may be renewed; and

“WHEREAS, Scripture tells us that the beginning of wisdom is the fear of the Lord, and the Lord gives wisdom freely to those who ask for it; and

“WHEREAS, the people of Tennessee acknowledge our rich blessings, our deep transgressions, the complex challenges ahead, and the need to pause, to humble ourselves and to seek God’s guidance for the days ahead;

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim October 11, 2021, as a voluntary

“Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting in Tennessee and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.”