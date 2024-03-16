New Canada’s Bill Could ‘Send Christians to Jail’ for Quoting Bible

A proposed Canadian law could endanger freedom of speech and religious liberty, International Christian Concern (ICC), a religious freedom advocate, warns.

Jeff King, president of the religious persecution watchdog, in an interview with CBN News, said the proposed Bill C-367 “amends the criminal code and it takes away some religious exemptions that protected Christians.”

Comparing the proposal to the Equality Act, a U.S. legislation that the Biden administration championed but failed to pass, King said the Canadian Bill C-367 would create potential problems for people making biblical claims or basing objections to certain issues on the Quran or other religious sentiments.

The U.S. bill sought to prohibit “discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system,” but ignited religious persecution concerns.

With these protections potentially in danger, King said the potential impact of Canadian Bill C-367 could create a similar dynamic to what is seen in more restrictive and despotic nations, according to Faithwire.

“This is what the dictators and the despots do overseas to strangle Christianity or whatever faith,” he said. “They say, ‘Oh, we have religious freedom, but not in the public sphere.’ So, it’s the same game.”