My Soul Shouts Glory To The Son Of God – Hymn

Author: Fanny J. Crosby
. My soul shouts glory to the Son of God,
For the work free grace has done;
My faith looks upward with a steadfast eye
That is clear as the noonday sun.
Refrain:
Hallelujah! hallelujah!
Hallelujah to the Savior I adore;
I will praise Him, I will praise Him,
Hallelujah! I will praise Him evermore.
. My soul shouts glory to the Son of God,
Not a cloud nor care I see;
My hope is clinging with a perfect trust
To the cross He has borne for me.
. My soul shouts glory to the Son of God,
In His secret place I dwell;
His constant presence overshades me there,
And my joy there is none can tell.
. My soul shouts glory to the Son of God,
And I know it won’t be long
Till o’er the river, where the saints have gone,
I shall join their eternal song.