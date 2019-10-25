My Soul Shouts Glory To The Son Of God – Hymn

Author: Fanny J. Crosby

. My soul shouts glory to the Son of God,

For the work free grace has done;

My faith looks upward with a steadfast eye

That is clear as the noonday sun.

Refrain:

Hallelujah! hallelujah!

Hallelujah to the Savior I adore;

I will praise Him, I will praise Him,

Hallelujah! I will praise Him evermore.

. My soul shouts glory to the Son of God,

Not a cloud nor care I see;

My hope is clinging with a perfect trust

To the cross He has borne for me.

. My soul shouts glory to the Son of God,

In His secret place I dwell;

His constant presence overshades me there,

And my joy there is none can tell.

. My soul shouts glory to the Son of God,

And I know it won’t be long

Till o’er the river, where the saints have gone,

I shall join their eternal song.